After a Cabool Police Department officer pulled over a vehicle on Jan. 10, a Houston man is charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors.
Jordan A. Light, 26, of 8164 Morton Road, No. 14, in Houston, is charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs, and misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a valid license.
The arresting officer reported that a traffic stop was conducted due to lane violations, fluctuating speeds and no light illuminating the rear license plate.
After making contact with the driver, Light, the officer reportedly smelled marijuana. During subsequent investigation, the officer found that Light was in possession of plastic bags containing methamphetamine and marijuana and that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license.
A smoking device was also located, and a juvenile girl was in the back seat.
Light was arrested and taken to the Cabool Police Department, and later transferred to the Texas County Jail. His bond on the charges is set at $200,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.