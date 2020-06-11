Putting

A group of golfers play the par-3 7th hole at Houston Municipal Golf Course.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The City of Houston will host a “Kick-Off Tournament” Saturday and Sunday, June 13 and 14, at Houston Municipal Golf Course.

The event will feature two-person teams playing a scramble format on Saturday and best-ball on Sunday.

There will be cash payouts both days for two flights, as well as prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin.

The entry fee is $120 per team, and mulligans will be available for $10 each or two for $15. Lunch will be provided.

Tee times are available at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days.

Houston Municipal Golf Course is located east of Houston off of Highway B. Call 417-967-0791 to reserve a spot in the tournament.

Par-3 third hole

A twosome tees off at the par-3 third hole at Houston Municipal Golf Course.

