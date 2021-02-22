The Don Tottingham Memorial Walk/Run set for Saturday has been rescheduled until this Saturday due to inclement weather.
It begins at 11 a.m. at the Texas County Justice Center on North Grand Avenue in Houston and is hosted by Houston Community Betterment Y.O.U.T.H.
“We are so excited to hold this 5K in Houston with the goal to have more 5K’s each year,” said Brenda Senter, one of the volunteers. “This one is so special because of Mayor Don Tottingham’s commitment to running and development of our great trails in Houston.”
Check-in time is 10 a.m. at the justice center. A $25 registration fee has been extended to Feb 24 and $30 on race day.
A $100 cash prize goes to the fastest female runner and male runner. There are gift cards for first place in each age category.
Participants can pick up a race registration form at Houston City Hall at 601 S. Grand Ave. and In Season Sports and Outdoors, 6810 S. U.S. 63, Houston. Registration also be made here through Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston: https://bit.ly/38OfvWB
Persons with questions can call Elaine Campbell at 417-260-0043.
Proceeds go to Community Betterment and Arts Council Y.O.U.T.H. to raise money for two senior high school scholarships, annual community Easter egg hunt, backpacks for foster children and gifts for nursing home patients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.