UPDATE: The Don Tottingham Memorial Walk/Run set for Saturday, Feb. 20, has been rescheduled until Feb. 27 due to inclement weather.
The event starts at the Texas County Justice Center on North Grand Avenue at 11 a.m. Check-in time is 10 a.m. Entry fee is $20 until Feb. 6, $25 until Feb. 18 and $30 on race day.
A $100 cash prize goes to the fastest female runner and male runner. There are prizes for fastest female and male in age categories, including children.
Participants can pick up a race registration form at Houston City Hall at 601 S. Grand Ave. and In Season Sports and Outdoors, 6810 S. U.S. 63, Houston. Registration also be made here: https://bit.ly/38OfvWB
Persons with questions can call Elaine Campbell at 417-260-0043.
Proceeds go to Community Betterment and Arts Council Y.O.U.T.H. programs and scholarships.
The inclement weather date is Feb. 27 at the same times.
