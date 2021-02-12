Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Prolonged exposure could cause damage to exposed skin in 30 minutes or less. The cold air will impact young livestock and pets. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&