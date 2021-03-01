Top administrators at the Houston School District were offered contracts Tuesday during a meeting of the Houston board of education.
Returning are Justin Copley, Houston High School principal; Amanda Munson, Houston Middle School principal; Jody Jarrett, elementary principal; Eric Sloan, assistant high school principal; and Jennifer Johnson, Exceptional Child Cooperative director.
The board also handled several other personnel matters:
•Accepted the resignation/retirement of bookkeeper Barbara Clayton.
•Approved Lisa Malam as an office substitute, for the current school year.
•Employed Taylea Newson, as a paraprofessional at the Exceptional Child Cooperative.
•Hired Brett Rawlings as middle school assistant softball coach for the 2020-’21 school year.
•Employed Lonnie Lee as high school tennis coach for the 2020-’21 school year.
•Approved volunteer Audrey Kell to do basketball stats at games.
•Discussed with administrators certified staff evaluations.
