STORM CLOUDS

Ominous clouds circle northwest Houston as a storm hit at mid-afternoon on Monday.

 Contributed by Sheena Postlewait

A meeting of the Houston City Council tonight has been postponed as city leaders assess storm damage in the community. 

At about 3 p.m., high winds ripped through the town. Damage is reported in several locations.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments