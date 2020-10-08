The Houston High School volleyball team's game at Koskonong set for tonight (Thursday, Oct. 8) has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns at Koshkonong.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to play in the annual LHS Classic Saturday at Licking.
Houston's next home match is set for Monday against Dixon. The night will include King of the Court activities.
