Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Prolonged exposure could cause damage to exposed skin in 30 minutes or less. The cold air will impact young livestock and pets. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&