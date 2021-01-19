Tonight's Houston High School girls basketball game against Bradleyville will be broadcast live at www.houstonherald/live.

The varsity game begins at 6 p.m. and will be followed by two quarters of junior varsity competition.

Lead announcer Ryan Munson's broadcast will begin at about 5:45 p.m.

