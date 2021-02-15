Tonight's Houston High School girls basketball at Willow Springs has been postponed due to wintry weather.
Thee South Central Association contest will be played on a later date to be announced.
Occasional snow showers. High 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low -6F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
...Dangerously Cold Conditions to continue through Tuesday morning. Accumulating Snow Will Continue through this evening... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills will occur with values as low as 25 below zero. Additional snow accumulation will range from 3 to 5 inches in areas east of highway 63, to 1 to 2 inches along the highway 65 corridor and less than an inch along and west of Interstate 49. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 PM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes today. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Kansas, road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
