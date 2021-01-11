Tonight's Houston High School girls basketball against Thayer will be varsity only.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. in Hiett Gymnasium.

The game will be broadcast live online at www.houstonherald.com/live.

Lead announcer Ryan Munson said he will call all four HHS games set for this week.

The Tiger boys will host Norwood on Tuesday and Mountain Grove on Friday.

The Lady Tigers will host Thayer tonight and Liberty on Thursday.

Tonight's broadcast will begin at about 5:45 p.m.

