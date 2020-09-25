The Houston High School football team’s home game against Thayer scheduled for tonight (Sept. 25) has been canceled due to COVID-19.

HHS athletic director Brent Hall made the announcement Monday afternoon.

Last week’s home game against Cabool was also canceled.

Houston’s next scheduled game is set for next Friday (Oct. 1) at Ava.

