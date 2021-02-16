Tonight's Houston High School boys basketball at Willow Springs has been postponed due to wintry weather.
Thee South Central Association contest will be played on a later date to be announced.
...Accumulating Snow Tonight into Wednesday... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 9 AM CST this morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
