The Houston High School boys basketball team's game scheduled for tonight at Ava has been postponed until tomorrow (Saturday, Feb. 13).
The junior varsity game will begin at noon and be followed by the varsity contest.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 11 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Prolonged exposure could cause damage to exposed skin in 30 minutes or less. The cold air will impact young livestock and pets. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
The Houston High School boys basketball team's game scheduled for tonight at Ava has been postponed until tomorrow (Saturday, Feb. 13).
The junior varsity game will begin at noon and be followed by the varsity contest.
FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.