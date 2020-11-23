The Houston High School boys varsity basketball team's season-opening home game tonight against Licking will be streamed live online at www.houstonherald.com
The junior varsity game will begin at 6 p.m., with the varsity game to follow.
Join lead announcer Ryan Munson for what promises to be a highly competitive contest.
