The Houston High School boys varsity basketball team's season-opening home game tonight against Licking will be streamed live online at www.houstonherald.com

The junior varsity game will begin at 6 p.m., with the varsity game to follow.

Join lead announcer Ryan Munson for what promises to be a highly competitive contest.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments