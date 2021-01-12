It's a full week of basketball at houstonherald.com.

Games will be broadcast live online at www.houstonherald.com/live.

Lead announcer Ryan Munson said he will call four HHS games set for this week.

The Tiger boys will host Norwood on Tuesday and Mountain Grove on Friday.

The Lady Tigers hosted Thayer Monday night and Liberty on Thursday.

Tonight's broadcast will begin at about 7:15 p.m., following the junior varsity game.

