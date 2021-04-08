Quarterback Tom Brady is proving he’s the GOAT not just on the football field but also in the collectibles market: A rookie football card just sold for $2.25 million.
The card was signed by the GOAT, a common reference to Brady that stands for “greatest of all time.”
The price fetched Friday night through online sports auction house Lelands broke a football card record that was previously held by Brady. Another of his rookie cards sold for $1.32 million on PWCC Marketplace last month.
“Tom Brady continues to shatter records both on and off the football field,” Lelands President Mike Heffner said in a statement.
Brady began his professional football career with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls.
He continued his winning ways after parting from the Patriots in 2020 and joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He earned his seventh Super Bowl win when the Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
