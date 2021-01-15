SCHOOL SCHEDULE

Here's what Friday, Jan. 15, looks like for the Houston School District.

Today is a virtual day at the Houston School District.

Teachers will not be required to report to buildings but may conduct from home. There is no integrated preschool or preschool today (Friday, Jan. 15).

Votech students attending at West Plains will not be going either.

