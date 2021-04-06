The Houston Middle School baseball team's scheduled game today at Thayer has been canceled due to a lack of umpires.
spotlight
Today's HMS baseball game is canceled
- Houston Herald • news@houstonherald.com
-
-
- 0
- 1 min to read
Most Popular
Articles
- This Is Where Missouri Ranks Among the Drunkest States in America
- Wanted man arrested Monday night in Texas County
- Fire trucks sent Tuesday night to Lazy L Motel
- THE SEEDS OF SUCCESS: Texas County business celebrates 40 years
- Deputies called to several investigations
- Summersville resident involved in Howell County crash
- Investigation leads to two arrests at Plato
- Summersville man escapes injury in crash near Lynchburg
- Ozark National Scenic Riverways seeks assistance in identifying vandals at Rocky Falls
- Department responds to woods, grass fire; controlled burn causing haze
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.