HHS baseball

The Houston High School baseball team's game against Licking scheduled for today has been moved to Saturday due to wet conditions.

The varsity contest will begin at noon, followed by the JV game. 

The track meet schedule for today at St. James has been canceled. The HHS squad was to participate.

