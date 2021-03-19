The Houston High School baseball team's scheduled games today (Friday, March 19) at the annual Wood Bat Tournament in Van Buren have been canceled due to wet field conditions.
Today's HHS baseball is canceled
- Houston Herald • news@houstonherald.com
