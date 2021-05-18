The Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 3 District 9 baseball tournament championship game between Linn and Licking scheduled for 4 p.m. today at Tiger Field in Houston has been postponed until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

In yesterday's semifinals, second-seeded Linn beat No. 3 Dixon 9-5 and No. 4 Licking downed top-seeded Houston 5-4 in 10 innings.

