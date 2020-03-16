The jamboree scheduled to be hosted today (March 16) by the Houston High School baseball team has been cancelled.
Cabool and Plato were the other two teams scheduled to appear.
...THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR OZARK... WEBSTER...DOUGLAS...WRIGHT...CHRISTIAN...NORTHERN TANEY...NORTHERN STONE...HOWELL...TEXAS AND SOUTHERN GREENE COUNTIES... AT 1017 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN THAT WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. FLOODING OF COMMON LOW WATER CROSSINGS IS LIKELY. CREEKS, STREAMS, AND LOW WATER CROSSINGS WILL BE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. THIS ADVISORY INCLUDES BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO THE FOLLOWING LOW WATER CROSSINGS... ROUTE E NORTH OF HIGHWAY 38 AT THE GASCONADE RIVER... HIGHWAY 13 AT PINE RUN NORTHWEST OF GALENA... ROUTE U AT PEDELO CREEK NORTHEAST OF SPARTA... ROUTE FF AT HUNTER CREEK EAST OF AVA... AND ROUTE FF AT TURKEY CREEK EAST OF AVA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IN HILLY TERRAIN THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS WHICH ARE POTENTIALLY DANGEROUS IN HEAVY RAIN. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO CROSS FLOODED ROADS. FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. &&
