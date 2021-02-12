Many state employees will be off on both today and Monday for Lincoln and Washington’s Birthday. Lincoln’s Birthday is Friday, while Washington’s Birthday is Monday.
There will be no mail service Monday.
Friday is Missouri state and county holidays, and Washington’s Birthday is a federal holiday as well. County courthouses will be closed both days. Houston City Hall will be closed Monday.
