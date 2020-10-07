If you expect to vote in the Nov. 3 General Election, you must registered to vote by Wednesday.

Register to vote

To check if you are registered to vote in Missouri, click here. 

If you are not registered to vote, Missouri has made registering to vote an easy online process. 

To register to vote in Missouri, click here. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments