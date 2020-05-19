Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says today (Wednesday, May 20). is the last day to request an absentee ballot be mailed for the June 2 election.
Ashcroft offers these guidelines:
- The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot (Section 115.279, RSMo) shall be May 20.
- In-person absentee ballots may be cast until 5 p.m. on June 1.
- The deadline by which absentee ballots must be received by the election authority (Section 115.293.1, RSMo) shall be 7 p.m. on June 2.
