During these unusual days when kids aren’t at school when they normally would be and more people in general are at home, finding ways to pass the time can be a challenge.
Janice Weddle, University of Missouri Extension Engagement Specialist in Youth Development (who oversees 4-H activities in Texas, Wright and Webster counties), has suggestions for some fun things to do while “safe at home” with your family, like board games, jigsaw puzzles, word puzzles or dot-to-dot puzzles.
“Being at home can be stressful due to the change in our daily routines,” Weddle said. “Relaxing and doing something fun should be a part of each day. This will make memories your family will remember for a lifetime.”
For information about joining 4-H, call Weddle at 417-349-4134.
Several puzzles and instructions for at-home crafts accompany this article online at www.houstonherald.com.
