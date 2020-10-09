TIGERS ON THE ROAD FRIDAY

The Houston High School Tigers football team will be on the road today (Friday) as part of a last-minute schedule change.

Tigers will take on Cass Midway High School in Cleveland, which is south of Kansas City. Kickoff is 7 p.m. 

The change came as the Willow Springs High School squad was unable to travel to Houston due COVID-19 related concerns. It had been planned as homecoming.

The Houston Herald will broadcast the game beginning at about 6:45 p.m. Friday at houstonherald.com/live

