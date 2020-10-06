The Houston High School Tigers football team will be on the road Friday as part of a last-minute schedule change.
Tigers will take on Cass Midway High School in Cleveland, which is south of Kansas City. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The change came as the Willow Springs High School squad was unable to travel to Houston due COVID-19 related concerns. It had been planned as homecoming.
The Houston Herald will broadcast the game beginning at about 6:45 p.m. Friday at houstonherald.com/live
