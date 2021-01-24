Tigers take third at Cabool Classic basketball tournament

The Houston High School boys basketball team earned the third-place plaque in the annual Cabool Classic tournament Friday in the new gym at Cabool.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The Houston High School boys basketball team earned the third-place plaque in the annual Cabool Classic tournament Friday in the new gym at Cabool.

The Tigers began the 8-team event with a 49-39 victory over Van Buren in a first round game on Monday in the old gym at Cabool High School. Houston fell 55-38 to Norwood in a semifinal contest on Tuesday in the new gym, and then beat host Cabool 66-54 in the third-place game on Friday, also in the new gym.

Norwood took the tournament championship trophy by downing Galena 54-51 in Friday's final.

With 8-team fields in both boys and girls brackets, both gyms at CHS were utilized during the week.

On the girls side, Ava beat Koshkonong 56-38 in the championship game.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments