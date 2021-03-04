On Saturday, March 27, two students at Missouri State University-West Plains will be crowned the 2021 Homecoming King and Queen. Among the field are three Texas County students.
The crowning will take place during halftime ceremonies of the annual homecoming basketball game between the Grizzlies and the Mineral Area College Cardinals from Park Hills.
The game will get underway at 7 p.m. in the West Plains Civic Center arena.
King candidates include Matthew Luerssen of Cabool (sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa), Jefferson Thomas of Houston (sponsored by the Sign Language Club), Curtis Amburn of Licking (sponsored by the Student Government Association – SGA), Brandon Watson of West Plains (sponsored by Christian Campus House) and Jordan Gower of Thayer (sponsored by the College Republicans).
Queen candidates include Morgan Blanck of Willow Springs (sponsored by the SGA), Savannah James of Nixa (sponsored by Student Ambassadors), Alexis Hayes of Marshfield (sponsored by the Grizzly Cheer Team), Carissa Harmon of Steelville (sponsored by the Sign Language Club) and Michaela Marshall of West Plains (sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa).
Unlike previous years, there will not be a “meet and greet” event with the candidates before the game due to the COVID-19 pandemic, university officials said. Instead, candidates are encouraged to arrange photos with their guests at an alternative location to ensure the safety and well-being of all homecoming participants, officials said.
The 2020 homecoming king and queen – Ezekiel Webb of Ellsinore and Alyssa Matherly of Cabool – will be in attendance. They will take part in the crowning ceremonies for the 2021 king and queen at halftime, university officials said.
In addition, Interim Chancellor Dennis Lancaster will present the 2021 queen with a bouquet of flowers.
Following the crowning, the 2021 king, queen and court will go to the civic center’s Magnolia Room for professional photos. However, no guests will be allowed, university officials said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seating will be limited at the game, and social distancing and masking will be required for everyone age 10 and above. Children ages 2 to 9 are highly recommended to wear a mask, university officials said.
People planning to attend should have their masks on when they enter the civic center. Masks will need to remain on throughout the event.
Ushers will be available to answer questions, and signage will be placed to help with seating. Every other row will be blocked off and three seats will be required between groups if seated in the same row.
For more information about homecoming activities, call the Missouri State-West Plains student life and development office at 417-255-7233
