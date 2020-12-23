Three teens were among three persons injured Tuesday night in an accident north Summersville, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
The patrol said a southbound 2004 Chevrolet Silverado failed to negotiate a curve at a high rate of speed on Highway YY, went out the roadway, struck, a tree and overturned. The driver was Weston Norris, 17, of Winona. He was not injured.
Haylee Brawley, 17, of Summersville, was taken by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield following the 10:20 p.m. accident. Two juveniles, a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, sustained minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Mercy in Mountain View.
The vehicle was totaled. No one was wearing a seat belt.
