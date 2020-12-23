CASE UPDATE

The number of deaths in the county due to COVID-19 increased by three, the Texas County Health Department reported. 

Texas County's death count from COVID-19 increased by three to 18, the Texas County Health Department reported Wednesday. 

There were 34 new cases since Monday, it said. Five are hospitalized. It said 54 are positive at home in isolation. 

The latest fatalities were in the 90-100 age group. 

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service said the county's positivity rate — the percentage of positive case over the last week — stood at 30.6 percent. Missouri's rate was 17.1 percent. 

