Three persons were injured Saturday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Cabool on U.S. 60, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Tpr. Marty Wiseman said a westbound vehicle driven by James K. Copeland, 57, of Paducah, Ky., struck a car in the rear operated by Gary F. Krieger, 70, of Eminence, who was attempting to turn into a private drive. Copeland and passenger, Melody K. Copeland, 57, were taken by ambulance to Mercy in Springfield. Her injuries were moderate and his were minor. Krieger was taken to Ozarks Medical Center at West Plains with minor injuries.
Wiseman said all three were wearing seat belts. The Copeland’s 2017 Nissan Rogue had extensive damage and Krieger’s 2004 Toyota Camry was totaled.
