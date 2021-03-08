Two children and an adult were injured Sunday night in a crash north of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Tpr. Justin Dedmon said a northbound 2017 Kia Forte driven by Alice R. Morgan, 20, of Plato, rear-ended a 2013 Dodge Durango operated by Desirea L. Counts, 40, of Licking, which had stopped, the patrol said.
Morgan and two juveniles in the Counts vehicle — ages 5 and 7 — were taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt. They had minor injuries.
Assisting at the scene was Sgt. Dale Pounds, Cpl. Travis Brown, the Houston Rural Fire Department and Houston Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.