ACCIDENT

Three persons were injured Sunday, March 7, near Highway E and U.S. 63,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Two children and an adult were injured Sunday night in a crash north of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Tpr. Justin Dedmon said a northbound 2017 Kia Forte driven by Alice R. Morgan, 20, of Plato,  rear-ended a 2013 Dodge Durango operated by Desirea L. Counts, 40, of Licking, which had stopped, the patrol said.

Morgan and two juveniles in the Counts vehicle — ages 5 and 7 — were taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Everyone was wearing a seatbelt. They had minor injuries. 

Assisting at the scene was Sgt. Dale Pounds, Cpl. Travis Brown, the Houston Rural Fire Department and Houston Fire Department. 

