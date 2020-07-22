Three persons were injured in an accident Tuesday afternoon about two miles south of Cabool.
Tpr. Cathryn Goodwin said a northbound 2007 Chevrolet 1500 ran off Highway 181, struck a fence, a telephone phone and overturned onto its side.
Mathaw W. Ellis, 31, of Mountain Grove, was the driver. He and a passenger, Aimee N. Cunningham, 38, of Mountain Grove, had moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital. A 6-year-old girl had minor injuries and also went to the hospital.
Ellis faces several charges: felony possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; misdemeanor driving while suspended, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, wearing no seat belt and failing to secure child under the age of 16.
