Three persons have filed for a seat on the Houston board of education. 

They are Jeff Crites,  Rob Harrington, Erin Abney and Brittany Salazar.

Two, three-year terms are on the ballot. Incumbents are Stacie Ely and Leon Slape.

The deadline to file is Jan. 19.

