BREAKING NEWS

 

Three fire departments in the county have been called to Licking for an incident at an apartment.

Smoke is reporting in one apartment unit at 124 N. Friend at about 8:40 a.m. Friday.

Licking called for mutual aid from Raymondville and Houston Rural before the situation was brought under control.

