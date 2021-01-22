Texas County fire departments were at two fire scenes this afternoon. 

The first call came for a field fire at 18132 Highway 32 near the state prison at Licking. Both Licking and Raymondville were called.

The second call for help was near Highway DD and 17, where several round hay bales were on fire. Houston Rural was called to assist. The property owner also moved hay out of harm's way.

