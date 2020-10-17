Separate fires are reported Saturday at both ends of the county.
On Highway K, Summersville's fire department was called to a sawmill at Hartshorn.
Plato and Roby departments were dispatched to a structure fire on Liberty Drive off Highway AP. The U.S. Forest Service also called to assist.
