BREAKING NEWS

Separate fires are reported Saturday at both ends of the county. 

On Highway K, Summersville's fire department was called to a sawmill at Hartshorn.

Plato and Roby departments were dispatched to a structure fire on Liberty Drive off Highway AP. The U.S. Forest Service also called to assist.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments