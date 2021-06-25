ACCIDENT

An ATV accident was reported Thursday, June 24, about five miles north of Cabool.

Three children were injured Thursday night north of Cabool — two are serious — in an ATV accident, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Cpl. Travis Brown said a southbound 2017 Polaris Ranger driven by a 17-year-old boy lost control, traveled off the right side of Bado Road, struck a ditch, returned to the roadway, left the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

A 9-year-old boy was flown to Cox South in Springfield with serious injuries. A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with serious injuries. A third child, age 14, was taken by private vehicle to Texas County Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.  The driver was not hurt.

Two other troopers assisted at the scene.

