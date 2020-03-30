ACCIDENT

Three persons from Cabool were injured at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, March 29, in an accident in Douglas County. 

Three Cabool residents were injured Sunday night whether their vehicle struck a cow on Highway 181 two miles north of Twin Bridges in Douglas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Authorities said Delbert W. Davis, 57, was driving northbound when the accident occurred. 

A passenger, Mary C. Davis, 55, had moderate injuries and was flown to Cox South in Springfield. Delbert Davis and a 12-year-old male, who had minor injuries, were taken by private vehicle to an unknown medical provider. 

All were wearing seat belts, the patrol said. the 2006 Ford Fusion was totaled. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments