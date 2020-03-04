The Missouri Department of Transportation said it has three asphalt overlay projects slated to begin soon.

They are:

• Business 60 from U.S. 63 to U.S. 60 at Cabool. The work will occur Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, April 15. Hours are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

•Highway F in Houston from U.S. 63 to Grand Avenue. The work is planned Thursday, March 26 through Wednesday, April 15. Work is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including weekends, if necessary.

•U.S. 63 from West Highway 17 in Houston to Business 60 at Cabool. The work will occur Friday, March 27, through Friday, May 15. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A pilot car will be used. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with a 11-foot restriction.  

