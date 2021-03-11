The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported these arrests March 10-11:

•Austin B. Houts, 26, of West Plains, was arrested March 10 on charges of DWI, speeding and wearing no seatbelt in Texas County. He was taken to the Cabool Police Department and later released. 

•Gregory D. Rawlins, 44, of Ava, was arrested March 10 on charges of felony DWI - aggravated, driving while suspended and driving wrong direction on a four-lane highway in Texas County. He is held at the Texas County Jail. 

•Ernie T. Fultz, 48, of Houston, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor failure to appear on a warrant for operating a vehicle without maintaining responsibility from Aurora. He is held in the Barry County Jail.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments