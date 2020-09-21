The Houston High School volleyball team's matches this week have been canceled.

The Lady Tigers were scheduled to host South Central Association matches Tuesday against Mountain Grove and Thursday against Liberty. HHS head coach Loran Richardson said they will be rescheduled since they're conference matches.

As of now, Houston's matches set for next week are still on, including Monday at Eminence, and at home Tuesday against Liberty and Thursday against Cabool. 

