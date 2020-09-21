The Houston High School football team's home game against Thayer scheduled for this Friday (Sept. 25) has been canceled due to COVID-19.

HHS athletic director Brent Hall made the announcement at about 2:20 p.m. Monday.

Last week's home game against Cabool was also canceled.

