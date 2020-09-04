The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Benjamin Croft, 31, of 14301 Daisey Road at Plato, was issued citations for driving with an expired driver’s license, failure to register a vehicle and no insurance after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 12:45 p.m. Aug. 28.
•Samuel A. Sawyer, 82, of 21361 Highway B at Raymondville, was cited for failure to yield right of way after a two-vehicle accident at U.S. 63 and Holder Drive at about 11:25 a.m. Sept. 1.
•Kimberly S. Luck, 40, of 303 Broadway St. in Houston, was issued a citation for fourth-degree domestic assault following an incident involving a 42-year-old man at an Augusta Street residence at about 3:35 a.m. Aug. 22.
•Daniel K. Labbee, 36, of 713 W. Chestnut St. in Houston, was issued a citation for failure to abate nuisance.
Labbee was cited after multiple complaints were received with regard to tall grass in the area of his property. An officer had patrolled the area on Aug. 13 and the city had sent a letter to Labbee advising him of the issue and that he had seven days to correct it based on city ordinance. The officer returned on Aug. 27 and observed that the grass had still not been mowed.
•Aaron N. Cantrell, 24, of 1720 County Road 6140 at Edgar Springs, was issued a citation for failure to abate nuisance.
Cantrell was cited after multiple complaints were received with regard to tall grass in the area of a property he owns on Chestnut Street in Houston. An officer had patrolled the area on Aug. 13 and the city had sent a letter to Cantrell advising him of the issue and that he had seven days to correct it based on city ordinance. The officer returned on Aug. 27 and observed that the grass had still not been mowed.
•Just before 4 a.m. Aug. 13, an officer responded to a report of a burglar alarm at Freedom Vapes on U.S. 63.
Upon arrival, the officer observed the front door window shattered and two pieces of concrete inside the store. The officer entered and didn’t find anyone inside, but observed multiple items on the floor and other knocked over on shelves.
The officer and store owners viewed surveillance video that showed two men throwing the concrete at about 3:41 a.m. and then running away. They returned a short time later, entered the store and stole numerous items with a total value $563.
Investigation is ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.