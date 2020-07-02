This June 25, 2020, photo shows the view of the baseball field at Fenway Park from the Bleacher Bar in Boston. Located inside the outfield structure at Fenway, it might be one of the few places where fans can watch live MLB baseball this year. Like the Knothole Gangs of the sport's early days, fans hoping to catch a glimpse of a ballgame in person this season will be pressing their faces up against hotel windows, peering through metal grates or clambering up to rooftops when baseball returns this month in otherwise empty stadiums.