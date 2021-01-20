Like everyone else, personnel with the Texas County Sheriff’s Department experienced unusual times in 2020.
But according to Sheriff Scott Lindsey, when all was said and done the department accomplished its duty.
“All in all, it was a rough year for everyone,” Lindsey said. “But I think the people at the sheriff’s office performed their jobs as well as they could. When there were crimes, we responded to them and investigated them thoroughly.
“I feel like the team did their job.”
The TCSD had 9,972 total calls for service in 2020 and deputies generated 1,108 written reports. While the calls for service number went up substantially from 2019 due to a change in the calculation method, the reports number was virtually the same as the 1,105 from 2019.
In November 2020, Lindsey was elected to his first full 4-year term as sheriff. He initially took office following a special election in November 2018 after the ouster of his predecessor James Sigman, who was arrested on multiple felony charges and is scheduled to stand trial in September.
Lindsey addressed some of the interesting statistics from 2020.
•The department handled 2,985 civil process service situations.
These can include many paperwork-oriented duties, like serving subpoenas for witnesses in court, serving summonses for appearance in court (for both criminal and civil cases), serving eviction notices and dealing with civil lawsuits, child custody, divorces and several other issues.
“Civil process has always been a big duty for the sheriff’s office,” Lindsey said. “There are a lot of things involved that most people don’t think of regarding duties of the sheriff that are not necessarily directly related to law enforcement.”
•TCSD officers assisted other agencies 278 times.
“That number is down a bit from 2019,” Lindsey said, “but we’re still quite involved doing that.”
•The TCSD dealt with 226 domestic violence calls.
That’s up slightly from 213 in 2019. Lindsey said the number can be related to COVID-19 lockdowns and “shelter in place” orders.
“When people more time around each other, it can sometimes lead to that,” Lindsey said. “And I would say drugs and alcohol are also big factors. Most of the time when we’re at domestics, we see people who are under the influence of some sort of substance.”
•Officers responded to 73 mental health calls.
That’s up from 57 in 2019.
“I’d say that’s also related to people being stuck inside,” Lindsey said. “I can’t say that’s surprising considering everything that happened in 2020, from a national level to a local level. It was a rough year on a lot of people.”
•There were 2,718 responses to public information or assistance.
“That’s kind of a catch-all category for when we render many kinds of assistance to people,” Lindsey said.
•Officers investigated 298 stealing calls.
That’s up from 263 in 2019.
“I’d say that’s about on par with what we would expect,” Lindsey said. “And I would say our stealing, burglary and domestic violence is strongly related to drugs and alcohol.”
•Deputies conducted 684 traffic stops.
That’s up from 530 in 2019.
“We’re trying to get out there and be proactive,” Lindsey said, “and look for people who might be using drugs or stealing. We want to keep the roadways safe and enforce traffic laws, but we’re looking for other crime as well. The bad guys usually have to drive somewhere to commit a crime, so if we can be there at the right time to either deter them or stop them, then I encourage that.”
•Deputies were involved in one murder investigation.
“That was a very tragic case,” Lindsey said, “and we had some good cooperation from other agencies to get that solved.”
•There were 23 total “violent crime” cases.
“I think those numbers are about what we would expect,” Lindsey said. “But compared to big cities like St. Louis, Kansas City and even Springfield, I think those numbers also represent one of the big reasons someone would want to live here in Texas County. It shows this is a pretty safe to live, but it doesn’t mean we’re crime-free and you can just never have awareness.”
CRIME IS RELATED TO SUBSTANCE ABUSE
Lindsey said a vast majority of crime in Texas County is related to drugs and alcohol.
“The drug problem isn’t a Texas County problem or a Missouri problem, it’s a nationwide issue,” he said. “And there’s a constant struggle to how much resources we should put into law enforcement and how much we should put into education and rehabilitation. That’s a national debate that’s been ongoing and I don’t think anybody has found a magic formula to address that problem.
Locally, the synthetic drug fentanyl has become a huge issue, Lindsey said.
“We’re seeing people die from fentanyl,” he said, “which is different from the type of drugs I’m used to dealing with. We were kind of insulated from it for a while – it was up in Rolla or at St. Robert – but it has made its way here. That’s both disappointing and scary.”
Fentanyl comes from many sources, Lindsey said, primarily outside the U.S. like Mexico and China. Sometimes other drugs (like meth) are laced with it.
“Over the years we’ve had problems with meth and pills and stuff, and those things can kill over a long period of time,” Lindsey said, “but fentanyl causes overdoses where people are just dead instantly. It’s very powerful; a tiny amount can be fatal. It’s by far the most deadly drug I’ve seen.
“I’ve seen meth ruin a lot of peoples’ lives and lead to death over a period of years, but I’ve never seen anything with the instant effects that fentanyl can have on folks.”
DEPARTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
The TCSD operates with 10 full-time deputies. There was a bit of turnover in 2020, and one deputy is serving a year-long military deployment.
Lindsey said the county jail had 63 inmates last week and has had about that same number for several weeks in a row. He said that under the watch of jail administrator Tim Garnica, the facility operated well in 2020.
“The jail is running as smoothly as a jail can,” Lindsey said. “It’s always a challenge, because the folks who are here don’t want to be here and the staff has to deal with that – and some of them have serious crimes.”
Lindsey said the jail will soon have a body-scanner that works like an X-ray machine.
“When somebody is booked in, they’ll be scanned,” Lindsey said, “so if they have drugs hidden somewhere inside their body it will show up on the scan. Once we have that tool, people should know they shouldn’t even try to sneak drugs into the Texas County Jail.”
Lindsey said the department added one new truck to its fleet in 2020 and obtained a large trailer for use as a mobile command unit.
The phone number at the TCSD is 417-967-4165.
BY THE NUMBERS: THE TCSD IN 2020
Total activity: 9,972
Written reports: 1, 108
Violent crime
Murder: 1
Justifiable homicide: 1
Undetermined death: 1
First-degree assault: 5
Rape: 3
Robbery: 1
Weapons offenses: 11
Reports by area
Bendavis: 1
Bucyrus: 28
Cabool: 117
Elk Creek/Tyrone: 18
Eunice: 3
Evening Shade: 2
Hartshorn: 18
Houston: 313
Huggins: 8
Licking: 214
Mountain Grove: 60
Clear Springs/Mountain View/Willow Springs: 52
Plato: 67
Raymondville: 102
Roby: 16
Solo: 3
Success: 25
Summersville: 35
Yukon: 5
Activity by category
Top 10
1. Process service: 2,985
2. Information/assistance: 2,718
3. Traffic stop: 684
4. Stealing: 298
5. Assist other agency: 278
6. Animal: 274
7. Well being check: 243
8. Prisoner transport: 241
9. Domestic disturbance: 226
10. Suspicious activity: 204
Overall
Animal: 274
Abandoned vehicle/property: 45
Aircraft accident: 1
Alarm: 86
Assault: 54
Assist other agency: 278
Accident assist: 110
Arson/Fire dept.: 32
Burglary: 56
Civil matter: 69
Custody dispute: 29
Death investigation: 54
Disturbance/fight: 90
Domestic disturbance: 226
Drug overdose: 12
Drug violation: 12
Forgery: 2
Fraud/scam: 73
Fugitive: 95
Harassment: 112
Juvenile issue: 37
Information/assistance: 2,718
Kidnapping: 4
Littering/trash dumping: 14
Lost property: 19
Mail tampering: 0
Marine incident: 2
Mental health: 73
Minor in possession: 0
Missing person: 38
Motorist assist: 55
911 hang up: 48
Peace disturbance: 41
Pedestrian check: 27
Poisoning: 0
Prisoner transport: 241
Process service: 2,985
Property damage: 85
Prowler: 11
Public relations: 36
Pursuit: 32
Robbery: 4
Security: 9
Sex offense: 17
Shots heard: 23
Stealing: 298
Suspicious activity: 204
Suspicious person: 46
Suspicious vehicle: 87
Train incident: 1
Traffic complaint: 32
Traffic control: 13
Traffic hazard: 35
Traffic stop: 684
Trespass: 100
Well being check: 243
