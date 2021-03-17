A student at Houston Elementary School is certainly making her mark as an expert with the mathematical constant known as “pi.”
Harper Henshaw, a 9-year-old third-grader in McKayla Culver’s class, recited 121 consecutive digits of pi on Monday, eclipsing her mark of 81 from 2019. Her new personal record was achieved a day after the annual National Pi Day.
Harper began her pi quest as a first-grader at Success after a fourth-grade teacher posted a message on a board, “how high can you pi?”
Harper is the daughter of Scott and Michelle Henshaw of Rolla. Michelle is a health teacher for Houston Middle Middle School.
“After getting 81 that first year, she made it her goal to get 100 last year,” Michelle said.
She did. When Harper reached the 81 mark, the student in second place got 19.
That same student, also a girl, got 40 last year.
“What Harper did inspired her to work even harder that next year,” Michelle said.
“This year, my goal was 119,” Harper said, “but I got a little higher.”
“I know, like, eight digits of it,” Culver said, “and I thought that was a lot.”
A challenge was issued this year to see if any other HMS student could reach the 100 mark.
Pi is a constant value used in math that represents the ratio of a circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is just about 3.14. National Pi Day is an annual celebration observed on March 14, since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of pi.
The date was also the birthday of famed mathematician Albert Einstein.
